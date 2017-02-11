Seven Facts about Elder Andersen

Elder Neil L. Andersen, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will be speaking at devotional Tuesday, Feb. 14.

1. Elder Andersen has been an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since April 4, 2009.

2. He was born in Logan, Utah and then raised in Pocatello, Idaho.

3. He served a mission in France as a young man.

4. Elder Andersen graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s in Economics in 1975, and then received an MBA from Harvard School of Business in 1977.

5. From 1989 to 1992, he served as president of the Church’s France Bordeaux mission.

6. Elder Andersen met his wife, Kathy Sue, while attending BYU and they were married March 20, 1975.

7. Elder and Sister Andersen raised four kids together, two sons and two daughters.