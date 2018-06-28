Several Dead in Shooting at a Newspaper Office in Maryland

At least five people have been declared dead and at least three people were injured in a shooting on Thursday, June 28 in the Capital Gazelle office.

Police came to the scene within minutes, according to several sources reporting on the incident.

County Executive, Steven R. Schuh, spoke a few words to the press about the small details that they know about the shooting thus far.

“There are several people that have died and several people who have been injured,” Schuh said. “Those how have been injured have been sent to the medical center. The shooter is in custody and interrogated at this time.”

According to a live CBSN broadcast, the shooter is a white male in his twenties and has not been cooperating in revealing his identity. He tried hiding his identify by damaging his fingertips.

At the time of the shooting, Phil Davis, court/crime reporter at Capital Gazelle, tweeted while in this office in Maryland.

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

More information is yet to come after they have evacuated all employees from the building and have overseen the rest of the crime scene.