Several killed in Florida bridge collapse

A pedestrian bridge under construction at Florida International University has collapsed crushing multiple vehicles and killing multiple people.

The exact number dead has not yet been confirmed, although ABC News reports rescuers and emergency crews are on the scene digging through the rubble to find possible survivors.

According to an FIU press release, the bridge was just installed last week and built in only “a few hours” using “accelerated bridge construction” techniques. The bridge had been scheduled to be ready for public use in January 2019.

The 174-foot, 950-ton bridge was built to promote driver and pedestrian safety and efficiency, according to the press release, by giving pedestrians a way to cross the busy roadway without impeding traffic.

According to the FIU website, Florida International University is one of the largest in the U.S. with about 54,000 students enrolled yearly.

More information will be reported as it becomes available.