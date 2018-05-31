Severe thunderstorm and tornado warning in Rexburg

Where did the sun go?

According to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, as of 1:03 p.m. MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Ririe, Idaho, and the Ririe Reservoir. It is moving northeast at speeds of 45 mph.

The tornado warning has been issued for: West central Teton County in eastern Idaho, Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho, North central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho and Southeastern Madison County in southeastern Idaho.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Teton, southeastern Jefferson, north central Bonneville and southeastern Madison Counties, including the following locations: Heise and Green Canyon Hot Springs.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those who are not under shelter. Mobile homes are expected to be damaged or destroyed, damage to roofs, vehicles and windows will occur. Tree damage is also likely.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has listed precautionary actions saying, “Take cover now! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”