Sexual assault: What is it and where to get help

On Thursday, Jan. 25, Rexburg Police received a report of a sexual assault on a young woman. Upon finding the woman, the police determined that an assault had not been committed. No charges were made.

The woman met a young man at her school apartment after “matching” with him on the dating app Mutual. According to police, they both got into a car and drove to a neighboring parking lot.

The young man attempted to kiss the young woman, according to the police. The woman reportedly did not expect this and pushed him away. The man took her home without incident.

The young woman told a friend after the date she had felt violated, according to the police. This friend then told the woman’s parents. The parents then called the police.

“A lot of students are too naive,” said Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police Department. “I don’t think she knew what sexual assault is.”

Lewis stated he was concerned that students at BYU-Idaho do not know the difference between an uncomfortable situation and a sexual assault. He continued to say that a report like this could get someone in trouble if they are wrongfully accused.

“That’s why this is serious,” Lewis said. “This could affect someone’s life forever.”

Lewis said he would urge students and their parents to educate themselves on these matters. This could save a lot of trouble if students find themselves in an uncomfortable situation.

“You better get your kids prepared,” Lewis said. “Someone might hold their hand.”

In this case, no sexual advances were made outside of attempted kissing so charges were not placed against the young man.

Lewis said sexual assault is still something people should be aware of and can be very serious.