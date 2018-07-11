Sexual harassment reports increase in Idaho

The Idaho Human Rights Commission is seeing an increase in 2018 in sexual harassment complaints since the beginning of the #MeToo movement, which was posted widely on social media by victims.

According to AP News, a third of all complaints surrounding employee discrimination included sexual harassment as an issue.

These complaints are filed as Title VII complaints, which according to AP News is a federal law that prohibits employers from discriminating against employees. It is the only law that protects against sexual harassment.

The #MeToo movement began last fall when men and women who had experienced sexual harassment posted #MeToo on their social media accounts to share their personal stories on the issue.

This movement was started to share with the world that sexual harassment is a bigger issue than society perceives it to be.

487 sexual harassment charges were filed in 2017, according to AP News.

The commission is currently investigating these discriminatory cases in employment, housing, education and public accommodations.