Shedding some light on MormonLeaks

We are living in a world of transparency and acrid discrepancies. Actions are led by bitter pride and unbridled passions.

The loudest voice seems to end triumphant — an unfortunate circumstance when the most crucial voice in everyone’s life is still and small.

The ever-growing MormonLeaks page is proof of that.

While the website’s goal is ostensibly to increase transparency about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, those submitting documents and videos about the Church are able to do so under the blanket of anonymity.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

When I was in middle school, I got in a nasty fight with my best friend. Because of this, she started telling classmates about secrets I had told her in confidentiality.

This kind of feels like the same thing.

Former members of the Church have allowed their crippled pride to turn their actions into that of a 13-year-old girl: they have taken unintentional offenses personally, and their backlash means raising their voices to the point that they can no longer hear that quiet voice whispering the truth into their hearts. They have pushed that voice away, because the voice of their ego or hurt is so much louder.

The founder of MormonLeaks, Ryan McKnight, stands on a soapbox dedicated to accountability, but refused to own up to his own accountability when Deseret News asked him how he would feel if he learned that he was trafficking stolen documents.

“I don’t know how the person got them, and I don’t care,” McKnight said, according to Deseret News. “That doesn’t play into the decision. (…) If they have broken the law to obtain the information to send to us; that is their problem, not mine.”

If McKnight doesn’t care about the morality behind how information is obtained, why is it so important to him to share information about things like the living allowance of General Authorities? This has nothing to do with the General Authorities and everything to do with his broken pride.

A friend of mine recently shared her experiences with coworkers who used to affiliate with the Church but now are actively against it.

Knowing she’s a devout member of the Church, they always try to get a rise out of her.

The best phrase I could think of to describe her experience is, “misery loves company.”

Which, cliché as it may be, is completely true. There is nothing more frustrating than when I get into an argument with someone, and I’m fuming while the other person is completely calm.

Maybe that’s what MormonLeaks is. Maybe some are trying to get a rise out of Church authorities. Maybe, like children throwing a temper tantrum in a supermarket, they are just trying to draw more attention to themselves.

Even before the creation of the earth, Lucifer was led by his anger and pride.

Ever since then, he has tried to foil the plan of happiness by stirring up those same emotions in the hearts of others.

And, for some individuals, he has succeeded. But he will never be able to interrupt the plan of God.

This isn’t the first time the Restored Church has been attacked, and it definitely won’t be the last.

MormonLeaks may have a broader scope now with social media than the mobs fighting against Joseph Smith did, but it’s still the same thing.

Satan knows our weak spots.

He knows our temptations. He knows the addictions our modern world has to social media and the newfound passion for whistle-blowing.

He knows how to take something powerful and warp it into a weapon against the Church.

But he has tried and failed time and time again to get to the foundation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and he will continue to fail.

While the Spirit may be hard to hear beneath the loud voices of the natural world, the loud voices are fleeting.

The truth of the Gospel is enduring. MormonLeaks will eventually die out, and the Gospel will not. When we put our pride aside, we see more clearly that the winning side isn’t the one with the loudest battle cry.

It’s the side that can live for 200 years on the word of a 14-year-old boy.

That’s the side I want to be on.