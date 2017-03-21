Shedding some light on MormonLeaks

We are living in a world of transparency and acrid discrepancies. Actions are led by bitter pride and unbridled passions.
The loudest voice seems to end triumphant — an unfortunate circumstance when the most crucial voice in everyone’s life is still and small.
The ever-growing MormonLeaks page is proof of that.
While the website’s goal is ostensibly to increase transparency about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, those submitting documents and videos about the Church are able to do so under the blanket of anonymity.
The hypocrisy is astounding.
When I was in middle school, I got in a nasty fight with my best friend. Because of this, she started telling classmates about secrets I had told her in confidentiality.
This kind of feels like the same thing.
Former members of the Church have allowed their crippled pride to turn their actions into that of a 13-year-old girl: they have taken unintentional offenses personally, and their backlash means raising their voices to the point that they can no longer hear that quiet voice whispering the truth into their hearts. They have pushed that voice away, because the voice of their ego or hurt is so much louder.
The founder of MormonLeaks, Ryan McKnight, stands on a soapbox dedicated to accountability, but refused to own up to his own accountability when Deseret News asked him how he would feel if he learned that he was trafficking stolen documents.
“I don’t know how the person got them, and I don’t care,” McKnight said, according to Deseret News. “That doesn’t play into the decision. (…) If they have broken the law to obtain the information to send to us; that is their problem, not mine.”
If McKnight doesn’t care about the morality behind how information is obtained, why is it so important to him to share information about things like the living allowance of General Authorities? This has nothing to do with the General Authorities and everything to do with his broken pride.
A friend of mine recently shared her experiences with coworkers who used to affiliate with the Church but now are actively against it.
Knowing she’s a devout member of the Church, they always try to get a rise out of her.
The best phrase I could think of to describe her experience is, “misery loves company.”
Which, cliché as it may be, is completely true. There is nothing more frustrating than when I get into an argument with someone, and I’m fuming while the other person is completely calm.
Maybe that’s what MormonLeaks is. Maybe some are trying to get a rise out of Church authorities. Maybe, like children throwing a temper tantrum in a supermarket, they are just trying to draw more attention to themselves.
Even before the creation of the earth, Lucifer was led by his anger and pride.
Ever since then, he has tried to foil the plan of happiness by stirring up those same emotions in the hearts of others.
And, for some individuals, he has succeeded. But he will never be able to interrupt the plan of God.
This isn’t the first time the Restored Church has been attacked, and it definitely won’t be the last.
MormonLeaks may have a broader scope now with social media than the mobs fighting against Joseph Smith did, but it’s still the same thing.
Satan knows our weak spots.
He knows our temptations. He knows the addictions our modern world has to social media and the newfound passion for whistle-blowing.
He knows how to take something powerful and warp it into a weapon against the Church.
But he has tried and failed time and time again to get to the foundation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and he will continue to fail.
While the Spirit may be hard to hear beneath the loud voices of the natural world, the loud voices are fleeting.
The truth of the Gospel is enduring. MormonLeaks will eventually die out, and the Gospel will not. When we put our pride aside, we see more clearly that the winning side isn’t the one with the loudest battle cry.
It’s the side that can live for 200 years on the word of a 14-year-old boy.
That’s the side I want to be on.
March 21, 2017 @ 2:50 pm hiking1950
> Former members of the Church have allowed their crippled pride to turn their actions into that of a 13-year-old girl
How can you be so sure that all of the leaks that have been shared thus far have been from former members? Quite a bold claim. The rest of this piece is an attempt to discredit Ryan McKnight and turns to personal attacks. Shame on you guys.
March 21, 2017 @ 3:19 pm Anonymouse202
You’re really comparing the LDS church and it’s secrets are not comparible to some middle school girl’s drama? Why is it such a big deal if church documents are “leaked”? Is there something to hide? Does that mean God has something to hide?
March 21, 2017 @ 3:22 pm James Sneak
I think the broader point which should be addressed is the reason why current and/or former members of the LDS church feel justified in “leaking” internal documents.
Apparently, these people are unhappy with the management of the church. I suspect they are trying to right the ship by bringing to light what they see as inconsistencies with the gospel.
March 21, 2017 @ 3:26 pm MarvelousExodus
I find this article nothing but an ad hominem attack against people who leave the church. It shows the weakness of your argument when you focus on tearing down former members instead of addressing the content of the leaks.
March 21, 2017 @ 3:33 pm Jason
“The truth of the Gospel is enduring” – which version of the truth? There are many different (and differing) versions of Joseph’s First Vision.
This enduring “truth” you speak of – does that include the Book of Abraham or the Polygamy doctrine that’s still canonized in the D&C ?
March 21, 2017 @ 3:43 pm Prideful
I’m really surprised she didn’t bring up how the mormonleaks guys porn use. About the only attack on the guy she left off. Never mind the content the leaks are bringing out, lets shame and guilt the people who have walked away, even though she clearly has no concept or clue as to why they walked away.
March 21, 2017 @ 4:34 pm BB
When your beliefs are misaligned with the truth, you don’t change the truth. You change your beliefs. But just because you can’t see something yourself doesn’t mean it isn’t happening. Scientists have laid out the facts. Multiple organizations have shed light on consequences… Why is this not enough? We cannot continue to ignore this. We cannot keep our heads in the sand. Change is possible. Change is crucial. We believe in fighting for truth, and we believe that truth should not be predicated upon partisanship.
We believe that opinion should not be able to eradicate facts. We believe in creating a better world for our children.
March 21, 2017 @ 4:37 pm David
I think the person accusing someone else of sounding like a vindictive 13 year-old girl sounds much like a vindictive 13-year-old girl herself. Sorry, Emily – but if the LDS Church was truly Christ’s church, it would not have secrets that needed to be exposed. If you love the LDS Church, that’s fine – you go right on ahead. But secret combinations deserve to be brought to light… and those were words also written by that 14 year old boy you referenced, in the book you claim to be true. Ryan is doing God’s work, whether you like it or not.
March 21, 2017 @ 5:46 pm I read the CES letter
If the church has nothing to hide, then they have nothing to fear. If the church has something to hide, then members should be concerned.
Btw, the privacy of an individual is different from the privacy of a large institution.
March 21, 2017 @ 6:17 pm Benjamin
http://www.cesletter.com
March 21, 2017 @ 6:31 pm Yobispo
The reason the leaks are important is the content of the leaks. You go ahead and believe that we have always known that the GA’s make a salary of $120,000+, but it isn’t true. The church has pounded the “no paid ministry” drum forever. But don’t believe me, go ask your grandparents how much salary the seventies get paid and see what they say. Ask them if Mission Presidents get paid and see what they say. Ask them if they know if Mission Presidents kids get free BYU tuition, missions, flights annually to see their parents. Ask them how much tithing was brought in last year. President Hinckley said that information belongs to the members. So where is it?
When the answers start to feel like they don’t line up, go read the Race essay. Then the Polygamy Essays (there are 4). The church is dishonest and people are tired of it.
March 21, 2017 @ 6:45 pm IdahoDude
I’m not LDS and not a BYUI student. But I have read some of McKnight’s statements, and those of people like him. It really isn’t a matter of pride for them. They have not left the LDS Church out of pride, or hatred, or a failure to live up to what they were taught. They are not throwing tantrums, or trying to cause others to be unhappy.
The reality is that each and every one of them, through their own search for truth, began asking questions or learning pieces of history they did not see the LDS Church have real answers for. Sometimes gradually over years, and sometimes over one sleepless night, they sought the answers that they had been too scared to look for, and did not find them in the Church. They believe, with complete humility and honesty, that the LDS Church is not based on revelation, and that it may even be built on a lie.
When you believe a group is false- especially if you feel duped by it- it is easy to assume that it is a scam. Some people who left the LDS Church think that the Apostles or other authorities must have access to information proving the Church false. Others just think that they are not inspired by God, and have grown corrupt with power. They want to find proof to reveal to the rest of the Church. They want to force others to rip off the band-aid the way they have.
I don’t know what the Church’s authorities believe when the doors are closed. I don’t know if proof of corruption would change anyone’s mind, or if people need space to ask the hard questions on their own. But McKnight and his group are honestly trying to help people.
March 21, 2017 @ 7:11 pm A concerned client of the Corporation of the President
I am an active member of the church and side with Mormon Leaks. Our Corporation, even the The Corporation of the President of the Church of Jesus Christ has a history of dishonesty and duplicity. The board of directors, even the Quorom of 12 Apostles and the First Presidency, are complacent in the lies and misinformation. They have proven, through decades of deceit, that they love the Corporation of the First Presidency more than the One they claim to serve. It is my fervent prayer that these leaks cast light on the dark shadows originating from the corporation.
March 21, 2017 @ 8:04 pm Brother DeLand
Sister Brady, I think these comments are terrible and you should just IGNORE the SINNERS who no doubt are addicted to PORN and MASTURBATE to pictures of SATAN. On the other hand, I’m not sure I should believe your views as, obviously, you are a woman and you do not have the power to speak in God’s kingdom. I mean, even a 12 year old DEACON has more power than you do, so, uhm, I think I will have to wait until one of them comes along and speaks.
March 21, 2017 @ 9:13 pm Ryan McKnight
I have it on good authority that this Ryan McKnight character is the scum of the earth. Absolute piece of trash.
You guys did the right thing by not seeking his comment for this story because he would have just spewed Satan’s venom!
March 21, 2017 @ 9:22 pm Ty
The testimony I believe definitely isn’t the loudest. It is that of the many women, including a 14-year-old girl, Joseph manipulated into being one of his at least 32 brides. If you actually believe we should listen to the quiet, try listening to the victims of that 14-year-old boy who sought power, destroyed a printing press, married men’s wives after he sent them on missions. Read their words. Listen to those voices that have been silenced for nearly 200 years.
March 21, 2017 @ 9:27 pm Former BYUI Student
The thing about MormonLeaks is that they aren’t bashing, or even providing interpretations of these documents, they are simply publishing them and letting people draw their own conclusions. None of the leaks thus far have been particularly scandalous, but it brings to the forefront the church’s attitude toward financial and administrative transparency, which is of itself quite troubling.
March 21, 2017 @ 9:42 pm Robert Kirk
There are some gross generalizations and stereotyping here, not to mention a heavy dose of shooting the messenger. The accusation of hypocrisy is pathetically ironic. This article makes me ashamed to call myself a BYU-Idaho alumnus. It makes me embarrassed to put this school on my resume.