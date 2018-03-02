Shooting at CMU

On March 2, there was a shooting at Central Michigan University according to NBC News.

James Davis Sr., a police officer from, Illinois, and his wife were allegedly shot and killed by their son, James Eric Davis Jr. No students or staff were injured during the shooting.

NBC News reported his parents went to CMU to pick up their son for spring break and Davis Jr. managed to somehow get his father’s weapon when they returned to his dorm from a local hospital and opened fire around 8:30 a.m.

NBC News reported Davis Jr. is at large last seen heading Northbound.