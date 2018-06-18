Shooting at community event shakes Trenton

A shooting interrupted the Art All Night Festival in Trenton, New Jersey, on Sunday, June 17, leaving one dead and 22 injured.

Shooting broke out at about 2:45 a.m. The person who died is believed to be one of the shooters, killed by police officers, according to USA Today.

Calvin Cox, a resident of Trenton and a future BYU-Idaho student, said he was supposed to attend the event with friends, but ended up not going.

“Now I see how this was a blessing,” Cox said. “Most of my friends left before the shooting started.”

Cox’s first reaction was to turn to social media, and he initially felt hopeless. Just a few weeks ago, on May 30, an alumnus from Cox’s high school was killed in a shooting.

“My school and community has been put through a lot, and this event was intended to help the community,” Cox said. “Luckily, everyone I knew had left the festival at (the time of the shooting) and was safe.”

Angelo Onofri from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office told CNN the attack was not a result of terrorism.

According to the Courier News, Gov. Phil Murphy said the shooting was from a neighborhood dispute turned violent.

Joe Kuzemka, the event director for the Art All Night festival, told USA Today he was shaken by the event, but alright.

“Something unbelievably tragic happened last night and I don’t quite know how to process this,” Kuzemka said in a post on Facebook. “My heart hurts so much. I’m so sad. I’m incredibly angry. I’m exhausted. I’m scared. I’m confused.”

The police have three suspects. One of them, Tahaji Wells, 33, was killed by the police in the dispute. Amir Armstrong, 23, is in police custody and has been charged with a weapons offense, and a third unidentified suspect is in the hospital.

Seventeen of the people injured had gunshot wounds. Many of the others were injured by cars as people fled from the scene. The four people who were in the hospital in critical condition are now stable, Onofri said to CNN.

According to USA Today, one of the groups showcasing at the festival was Moms Demand Action, an advocacy group that fights for gun reform. They had art pieces to have readers “imagine a world free of gun violence.”

Kathy McBride, founder of Mothers Against Violence, said they were not changing the venue of the event, nor would they allow anyone to scare them to back down, according to USA Today.

The event, held at Roebling Wire Works building, did not have metal detectors at the doors, according to USA Today.

After the shooting, the remainder of the Art All Night Festival was cancelled, but Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said they don’t plan to discontinue the event entirely, according to USA Today. They will just have stricter security at future events.

“All shootings, whether larger or small, are a crisis,” Jackson told USA Today. “This isn’t just a random act of violence. This is a public health issue.”