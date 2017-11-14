Shooting at elementary school leaves at least three dead

At least three people died and several were wounded in a shooting at an elementary school in Northern California, on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

LA Times reported the gunman was among the dead.

“At this point, the suspected shooter is deceased by law enforcement bullets,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told LA Times. “I know of at least three deaths.”

According to Fox News, the shootings happened close to Rancho Tehama Elementary school, which is about 120 miles north of Sacramento, while some parents were dropping their kids off.

ABC News informed that there were injuries, but no deaths in the school.

“Enloe Hospital has received four patients: three students and one adult, all in unknown conditions, a hospital official said,” ABC informed. “Mercy Dignity Health is treating 3 patients.”