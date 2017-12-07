Shop with a Rexburg cop

On Saturday, Dec. 9, the Rexburg Police Department will be hosting the annual Shop with a Cop event in Rexburg.

Twelve law enforcement agencies will be participating in the event that helps provide Christmas for families in Madison, Jefferson, Fremont, Teton and Clark counties.

“This is one of the largest shop with a cop events in the state,” said Captain Randy Lewis of the Rexburg Police department.

Lewis said around 80 kids are provided with the opportunity to go shopping with a law enforcement officer at the Walmart in Rexburg.

The event starts at 6:00 a.m. at the Rexburg Tabernacle with a parade of law enforcement vehicles down Main Street and Second East to breakfast at McDonalds.

Kids will then be directed to the store to purchase needed winter items like coats as well toys for the holiday season.