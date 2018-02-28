Should the Government fund college?

The United States government provides funding for various bills and operations. Whether government should provide funding for higher education is the subject of debate and controversy.

A group of BYU-Idaho students enrolled in the iTalk communication practicum held a debate about this topic on Feb. 20 in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

There were two teams of two students who either opposed or were in favor of government-funded higher education.

Antonio Cruz Santos, a sophomore studying psychology, was the leader of the team in opposition.

“It all comes down to how much power we are willing to give the government,” Cruz said. “I’m not completely against the government helping us if we could control where the money goes, but because we can’t control it, we shouldn’t ask for money because it leads to regulation.”

According to usdebtclock.org, the United States has about $20 trillion in debt. The opposing team expressed concern about where money for higher education would come from, a point the audience applauded.

Other key points the opposing team stressed were fears of how much the government would be in control of the school curriculum. The team also made the point of how students already memorize answers for tests because of government pressure.

The opposing team ended on the note that students who work hard to pay for their university experience will get more out of it when there’s money on the line. If education was simply handed to students, the drive and motivation would start to decrease.

“There are lots of benefits if college was free, but I wouldn’t push myself enough,” said Rachel Bezas, a sophomore studying communication who was apart of the iTalk debate. “If we work for our education, we learn important skills to work for money later on in life.”

The supporting team looked at the longer-term effects of government-funded higher education, asserting that the crime rate would decrease because more people would attend college. It would promote general welfare and prosperity, and in all, education would improve lives.

They also said that education is a human right, and the government would only be making it more readily available.

The cost of education is rising every month, according to a study in Sage Journals, while attendance is decreasing. Concerns about these two correlating figures only fuel the controversy over government funding.

The Pew Charitable Trusts acknowledged that the federal government is already the nation’s largest student lender. It allotted nearly $103 billion in loans in 2013. Though funds are provided through loans, the debate team in favor argued that free education would protect students from financial instability.

“People value what they’re doing when they have made the sacrifice to do it,” Bezas said.

Many foreign countries provide free undergraduate education. What separates the United States from these countries is simply a matter of what and where money will be spent on.

Grants, loans and scholarships are still available to students to offset the cost of education.