While Singapore bans cars, Rexburg services more

The island-country of Singapore, which once thrived as a trading post, recently announced they will be placing a ban on the further importation of cars in an attempt to save their tropical country.

Starting in February of 2018, the country plans to set a ban on cars, dropping the percentage of cars permitted in the country each year from 0.25 percent to 0 percent, reported the Land Transport Authority of Singapore (LTA).

An underground railway will be built and finished in 2030 to allow citizens to travel across the county solely by public transportation, reported Strait News Times.

Twelve percent of Singapore’s more than 200 square miles of land is occupied by roads, reported the LTA.

Unlike Singapore, Rexburg will not be banning cars anytime soon but the parking on the BYU-Idaho campus has made improvements on over the past few years.

Since 2013, one new parking lot has been built on campus and two parking lots have been renovated. These improvements were possible through coordination between the Parking Services of BYU-I and the town of Rexburg.

“It’s chill,” said Ellen Holdstock, a freshman studying accounting. “It’s easy to get a parking pass and is fairly easy to find parking on campus, especially on Fridays.”

Spencer Dalton, manager at the Student Parking office, and Shantelle Melgaard, a receptionist at the Student Parking office in the Spencer W. Kimball Student and Administrative Services Building, gave a few suggestions for students on how to stay informed on the parking policies.

Dalton said anyone who has a parking pass should review the regulations online or in the pamphlet titled, “Parking Regulations.”

The pamphlet is a summary of the regulations, while all of the parking regulations are available on their website. There are many pamphlets available in the Parking Services office in room 150H in the Kimball Building.

Dalton said students should read the signs to know what permits are required to park in specific lots and that the failure to read the signs was one of the biggest violations on campus. He suggested that drivers just “pay attention to the signs.”

Melgaard offered a piece of advice to drivers needing help with parking on-campus.

“If you find yourself in a bind, then please call us, or just park in the 30-minute parking spot and come in,” Melgaard said. “We want to help, we would love to help, we’re here to help; that’s what we do.”