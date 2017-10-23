Singing to a new tune

This year the BYU-Idaho Department of Music has announced that students now have the chance to do something for this festival that has not been done before.

The BYU-I Department of Music is now giving students a chance to submit their own hymns for the upcoming Hymn Festival, which will beheld on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

All music submissions are due on Monday, Nov. 13, to the BYU-I Music department office, according to a BYU-I news release. This should include your name, email, phone number and two scriptures that reference and support your submission.

The chosen decided by the Department of Music then will take the submitted music and send it to the BYU-I music students, and they will create a hymn tune for that given text, according to BYU-I news release.

“Or, if desired, the new hymn text can be sung to an existing LDS hymn tune,” according to a BYU-I news release. “As well as new texts, students may also add on to already created hymns.”

According to the BYU-I Department of Music, any gospel–related topic can be the foundation of your hymn.

Some examples the webpage suggests are the Prophet Joseph Smith, the restoration of the gospel, sacrament and Sabbath day, temples, covenants and even tithing.

“Please note that due to the volume of entries, not all submitted texts can be used in the Festival,” according to a BYU-I news release. “We also reserve the right to make minor editorial emendations to submitted material to facilitate the flow of text with music. The poets and composers whose work is selected for the festival retain the copyright for their creations.”

So what do people have to say about this new opportunity BYU-I is offering?

The chosen music will not be performed until next year. Some people have shared what they think of this opportunity being given by the BYU-I Department of Music and some are more negative than positive.