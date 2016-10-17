Six things to know about Sister Webb

Kathy Webb is President Clark G. Gilbert’s executive assistant, and she will be speaking at devotional on Tuesday. Here are six things to know about her:
- She was born in Riverside, California.
- She received her associate degree from BYU-Idaho.
- She came to work at Ricks College in 1995 as a word processor.
- She worked as the office assistant for the Student Life vice president.
- She became the executive assistant to President Kim B. Clark in 2006.
- She is now the executive assistant to President Clark G. Gilbert.
