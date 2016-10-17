KATHY WEBB | Courtesy photo (Victoria Owens)

Six things to know about Sister Webb

Kathy Webb is President Clark G. Gilbert’s executive assistant, and she will be speaking at devotional on Tuesday. Here are six things to know about her:

  1. She was born in Riverside, California.
  2. She received her associate degree from BYU-Idaho.
  3. She came to work at Ricks College in 1995 as a word processor.
  4. She worked as the office assistant for the Student Life vice president.
  5. She became the executive assistant to President Kim B. Clark in 2006.
  6. She is now the executive assistant to President Clark G. Gilbert.

You may also like...

'Six things to know about Sister Webb' has no comments

Be the first to comment this post!

Would you like to share your thoughts?

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2015 BYU-I Scroll