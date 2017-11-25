Six U.S executives arrested in Venezuela

In an attempt to end corruption in companies, the Venezuelan intelligence agency arrested 6 U.S top executives from the Petróleos de Venezuela SA oil company.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the company executives are linked with the Houston-based oil company Citgo that stated on Tuesday, Nov. 21, about the corruption allegations but refused to give any further statements.

The men arrested were followers of Rafael Ramirez, a former PDVSA president, and Chavez ally, according to the Washington Post.

Ramirez had expressed negative feelings against Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro handling the Venezuelan economy, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the six executives were arrested as they tried to defraud Venezuela with a $4 billion deal without Maduro’s consent.

Upon their arrest, two of the executives said they could not be arrested because they are U.S citizens. Maduro said their statement is treason and has accused Washington of trying to overthrow his government according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the “relations between Washington and Caracas are already tense” and Maduro believes that this will make the “economic war” between Washington and Venezuela increasingly difficult.

After these arrests, Maduro is still trying to renegotiate Venezuela’s debt, an impossible negotiation with Trump, as Trump considers military action against Venezuela said Washington Post.

Maduro has been trying to finance Venezuela’s debt with the U.S under Trump’s administration as he tries to keep the economy alive in Venezuela, stated the Washington Post.

According to Dailymail, Venezuela’s Chief Prosecutor, Tarek Saab said “this is the most rotten sort corruption” and it needs to be punished. He addressed that no matter what position, Citgo has to answer to justice.