Six ways to enjoy pumpkin spice without the latte

It’s that time of year again. Fall brings chilly weather, black ice and, yes, pumpkin spice. If you don’t drink lattes, you may feel a little excluded from the pumpkin spice trend. Don’t worry because here are nine ways to get your pumpkin spice fix without the latte.

1. Pumpkin spice white hot chocolate

Just three ingredients, two hours and one Crockpot is all it takes to make this delicious drink. The recipe can be found on anightowlblog.com and is a great alternative to the traditional latte.

2. Pumpkin spiced pecan waffles

Ahappyfooddance.com featured a recipe on their website that makes pumpkin spiced pecan waffles. Pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree will add the festive fall flavor into the waffles. If you don’t have a waffle maker, someone in the apartment complex will.

3. Pumpkin scones with spiced glaze

This Starbucks copycat recipe can be found on browneyed.baker.com. There are few ingredients needed to make the scone and two glazes for the top — one spiced and one not.

4. Pumpkin spice milkshake

While it’s still a little warm outside, a pumpkin spice milkshake brings the fall spirit before warm drinks are necessary. Sprinklesomesugar.com shares the recipe and includes a tip for the best results: use pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling.

5. Pumpkin spice caramel apple dip

This recipe takes only five steps and four ingredients, according to momontimeout.com. Combine caramels, butter, sweetened condensed milk and pumpkin spice in a heated saucepan and enjoy with apples for up to four days after making it.

6. Pumpkin spice puppy chow

For those unfamiliar with “puppy chow,” it’s a Chex cereal recipe. This festive spin on the Chex classic can be found on sallysbakingaddiction.com and includes ingredients like cinnamon, nutmeg and orange candy melts.

Even with busy student schedules, these recipes are easy to make, have few ingredients and will bring the fall spirit into any apartment.