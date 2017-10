On Friday October 6, at 7:30 p.m., Skerryvore, a Scottish folk rock group performed at the Oscar J. Kirkham Auditorium. Attendees were thrilled to see a performer in a kilt and hear classic Scottish bagpipes. As the concert continued, the crowd swayed and clapped along to the fast paced fiddle music. The high energy music kept the crowds spirits up the entire show even as they left the auditorium.