Skerryvore will “Live Forever” on Oct. 6

Skerryvore will perform in the Oscar A. Kirkham Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

The eight-member band has added Rexburg to part of their Live Forever tour, which includes 70 locations across a number of countries, including the U.S., Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark. According to the band’s website, their 2016 single, “Live Forever,” placed number one on iTunes’ World Music chart. Soon after the success of Skerryvore’s hit single, the Live Forever tour began.

Skerryvore began touring the U.S. eight years ago, adding on to their list of destinations through the years. Sharon Olds, a Center Stage representative, says Center Stage is excited to work with Skerryvore for the first time.

Alec Dalglish, the lead singer-songwriter of Skerryvore, said he is always excited to play in new destinations.

“The greatest thing about performing live is that every gig is unique and you never really know what’s going to happen,” Dalglish said. “You’re in a new place with a new audience and you connect in a different way with people each night.”

Skerryvore is an eclectic band known for their blending of different genres, including inspiration from their Scottish roots. Dalglish describes their style as a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and Americana that represents all the different personalities and upbringing of the 8 band members.

“It is certainly high energy so people coming along can expect to dance,” said Daniel Gillespie, Skerryvore band member.

Skerryvore’s live musical talent won them the Scotland’s Traditional Music Live Act of the Year award in both 2011 and 2016. The band’s concert success also led to the dedication and creation of an annual festival, Oban Live, where Skerryvore and other well-known bands perform.

The band said they hope to carry a positive message to listeners and concert attendees. Dalglish said he hopes the music will “take [listeners] away from where they are at that point in time and put their mind in another place where they can throw their cares away and enjoy themselves.”

Concert tickets went on sale September 5 and are still available online and at the BYU-I Activities Office. Student’s tickets are $6 and general admission tickets are $12.