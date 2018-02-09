BYU-I basketball competition is a slam dunk

The John W. Hart Building Auditorium was packed with fans of all ages on Friday, Feb. 2, waiting to see the contestants compete in the shooting stars, 3-point and dunk contests.

The event opened with the shooting stars challenge, consisting of four different teams: Bermuda Triangle, Straight Off the Couch, Freeze Out and A Team.

Each team had to make a layup, jump shot, two 3-pointers and a half-court shot while being timed. As the crowd cheered, each team squared off to get the best time. With a time of 37.2 seconds, team Bermuda Triangle took the title.

Bermuda Triangle team member Bradley Garcia, a senior studying healthcare administration, said lots of mediation, prayer and thought went into preparing for the contest.

“It was a remarkable experience to be out there with my friends and to be competing against the other teams,” Garcia said. “And we got the win so we’re pretty excited about that. The crowd was great; that’s truly why we were out there: for the fans. We love all you guys, and we hope to continue to put on a show for you guys in the future.”

The 3-point contest consisted of a male and female bracket. One winner from each bracket was crowned champion. The crowd roared as each shooter took their turn with their shots. The crowned champions were Randall Robinson, a junior studying healthcare administration, and Alexa Phillips, a sophomore studying human biology, with the scores of 23 and 13.

Robinson said getting a good warm-up in, staying relaxed and having fun were key to having a good night shooting the ball.

“It was a lot of fun and different than anything else I’ve done here at BYU-Idaho, so it was a really cool experience,” Robinson said. “It was really fun having a lot of people cheer for you.”

Phillips said it was a little nerve-racking as well as exciting because the contest had been different than try-outs or anything she had done before.

“I’ve been doing co-ed and competitive basketball, so I’ve had plenty of time to practice right then and there,” Phillips said. “The crowd made it really fun to be a part of it. The fog and the atmosphere made it really exciting.”

The dunk contest consisted of three contestants attempting four slam dunks each. There were five judges individually rating each dunk, and all the judges’ scores were added up at the end of each round.

Each dunk was rated on a score of four to 10, which meant the contestants had to make their dunks appealing to the judges. Jaw-dropping moments and loud cheering dominated the dunk contest.

Dan Heintz, a freshman studying computer science, was crowned dunk contest champion after capitalizing on a 360-degree slam while igniting the crowd with a score of 191.

Heintz said lots of jumping and extra focus the day before made for a successful night.

“It was amazing,” Heintz said. “Probably one of the best experiences I’ve had in my life so far. The nerves were kicking at first, but the first dunk was good, and I can’t complain. I am very happy with BYU-I for putting this show on, and I’m grateful for the crowd.”

Fans said they were in awe at the end of the competition while reflecting on what they saw. Cole Myers, a freshman studying healthcare administration, said he did not expect it to be this fun.

“Everybody that performed really showed up and made it fun and interesting,” Myers said. “That 360-dunk is hard to do; … Daniel really got up there, and he made a full circle. That’s impressive.”