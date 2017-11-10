Snowboarding and Skiing Classes No Longer Offered for School Credit

BYU-Idaho announced Oct. 26 that snowboarding and skiing classes will no longer be offered through the course catalog. Instead, they will offer the classes through the ticket office at the BYU-I bookstore, according to Steve Kimpel, the chair of the Health, Recreation and Human Performance Department at BYU-I.

Kimpel said the school has been working on making student requirements easier.

“This class was so well managed through student activities that we knew we could eliminate it from the catalog without missing any opportunities for student participation,” Kimpel said.

The Health, Recreation and Human Performance Department needed to find a solution because they knew these outdoor activity programs were important for students.

“The outdoor activities classes offered through the outdoor activities program are an unparalleled opportunity for students to participate with other students,”Kimpel said. “And for those interested in developing leadership skills, there are numerous opportunities.”

The classes themselves will stay the same, but transportation and cost are different. Instead of $499 covering the cost of a season pass, eight lessons and transportation every week, the money will only cover the season pass and eight lessons during Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

For an extra $150, transportation will be provided for 10 weeks on Saturdays only, starting the second week of school, according to an email that was sent out by the Department of Health, Recreation and Human Performance.

Many students who have taken these classes continue to take advantage of Targhee resort, even after they completed the classes.

One student is Tyler LeBaron, a junior studying business management, who took the class in Winter 2015 and has gotten a season pass ever since.

“I’ve spent more time there than any other resort. It’s an entire mountain and I know every part of it,” LeBaron said . “I’ve been to nicer, higher-end resorts, but there’s something special about Targhee. The snow is top notch, but the resort has a hometown feel.”