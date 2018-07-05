Social media reacts to Supreme Court ruling of Trump’s travel ban.

The Supreme Court ruled to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban in a 5-4 decision on June 27.

The travel ban has been highly debated among Americans and many have taken to social media to express their reactions to the decision, including the president.

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Prominent celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani and Wajahat Ali voiced their disdain of the ruling and questioned what could be next.

Shameful day for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/mpoMvG9dBt — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2018

Muslim bans are now legal forever. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 26, 2018

If national security rationalizes the Supreme Court Muslim ban, why not add Russia to the list? Serious question. What about Saudi Arabia? What will stop Trump from adding Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala? (Thatll be next by the way.) — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 26, 2018

Politicians also chimed in on social media reacting to the ruling, some in favor and some opposed to the ban.

We are at war with radical Islam and must act accordingly to protect our nation. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 26, 2018

I applaud the @USSupremeCourt's ruling to uphold @realDonaldTrump's travel moratorium. Congress gave @POTUS broad authority to suspend entry of individuals into the U.S. to protect the national interest. I support @POTUS' willingness to take bold action to keep America safe. — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) June 26, 2018

We still have work to do, America.

We still have work to do. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/YZlnEdMFRB — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 26, 2018

I just published “Travel Ban” https://t.co/vEFVryaeU9 — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 27, 2018

The debate rages on through social media with some applauding the decision.

Yes Ban. Yes Wall. America First. If that hurts your feelings, too bad. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 26, 2018

While others point out old tweets from the vice president denouncing calls to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional. — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) December 8, 2015

The current iteration of the travel ban, which is the third edition of the ban, suspends entry of all Syrian, Somalian and North Korean nationals. It also suspends entry of Iranian, Libyan and Yemen nationals with few exemptions and restricts entry of various government officials from Venezuela, according to NPR.