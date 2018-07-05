Social media reacts to Supreme Court ruling of Trump’s travel ban.

The Supreme Court ruled to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban in a 5-4 decision on June 27.

The travel ban has been highly debated among Americans and many have taken to social media to express their reactions to the decision, including the president.

Prominent celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kumail Nanjiani and Wajahat Ali voiced their disdain of the ruling and questioned what could be next.

Politicians also chimed in on social media reacting to the ruling, some in favor and some opposed to the ban.

The debate rages on through social media with some applauding the decision.

While others point out old tweets from the vice president denouncing calls to ban Muslims from entering the United States.

The current iteration of the travel ban, which is the third edition of the ban, suspends entry of all Syrian, Somalian and North Korean nationals. It also suspends entry of Iranian, Libyan and Yemen nationals with few exemptions and restricts entry of various government officials from Venezuela, according to NPR.

