Puppies, puking rainbow faces and flower crowns are all staple filters from the successful app, Snapchat. However, on Tuesday, May 16, Instagram announced new features, including face filters, that are exactly like Snapchat’s.

Something that confuses me is why Instagram finds it necessary to use ideas from the famous Snapchat when they were already successful to begin with.

Instagram launched their take on Snapchat’s ‘stories’ not too long ago. Recently, Facebook also showcased their version.

What is next? Are LinkedIn and Twitter next to succumb to the new ways of social media?

To me, Instagram and Facebook are two completely different social media outlets from Snapchat. Instagram and Facebook are used to connect with those who you have met in your life and see what they are up to. However, Snapchat is more like texting with pictures.

Instagram, a daughter company to Facebook, claimed last month that they had 700 million monthly users, while Snapchat reported only 166 million, according to Forbes.

This then leads to the question, why does Instagram deem it necessary to launch used ideas when they are already on top?

By releasing Instagram ‘stories’ and face filters, Instagram has put Snapchat in a hard position. Snapchat is losing users to Instagram, according to Forbes. Is it necessary to tear Snapchat down in order for Instagram to stay on top?

In my opinion, these tactics are not necessary to keep Instagram alive. Instagram is motivated by likes, comments and followers, whereas Snapchat is motivated by streaks and points.

Instagram should take that motivation and run with it. Instead of tearing another company down, they should build up their own company with new and improved ideas.

The reason why so many people are addicted to Instagram is because of the feeling they get when receiving likes, comments or followers. It makes them feel liked and wanted.

Rather than using business tactics a completely different program is using, Instagram should tailor their own tactics to create something more personable to the social media app.