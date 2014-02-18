Society offers Korean classes

BYU-Idaho Korean Society is holding free Korean classes in the John Taylor Building Wednesday nights from 7-8 p.m. They are teaching classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Su-Hwee Lee, one of the Korean instructors, explained that the beginner level is for students with absolutely no experience, the intermediate level is for students who already have an understanding of the Korean alphabet, and the advanced class is for students who can understand a conversation.

At the start of class, the beginners go around and say who they are, where they’re from and why they came.

Students come for different reasons including Korean gaming and Korean dramas, just to learn another language and to communicate with friends and family.

“I come because I like Korean dramas and Korean music,” said Candice Silvan-Duran, a sophomore studying sociology.

Erin Packard, a sophomore studying history, said that she likes Korean dramas and would love to be able to watch them without subtitles. She said that they’re really addicting.

“I also want to teach English in Korea someday soon, so I think it would be really helpful for me to know some Korean,” Packard said.

According to collegestats.com, Korean is in the top languages that could benefit students in today’s global world.

“I was born and raised in Korea and came to America when I was 19 to go to school here at BYU-Idaho,” Kim said.

Josef Opeda, a sophomore studying physics and a student in the beginner class, can speak six languages and is now learning to speak Korean with this free Korean class.

Kim went through teaching the students the alphabet, the sounds that go with them and how to use them for words and writing.

By the end of the class, Kim said, “It’s really easy, see? If you don’t get Korean, you won’t be successful at life … just kidding.”

Kim said that he’s been in the Korean society at BYU-I for a while and they usually do this class each semester.

Kim said he loves to teaching Korean to the students.

“I’m almost never homesick for Korea,” Kim said. “I love it here.”

Kim said he encourages all students to come and be a part of Korean classes.

Kim said that Korean is a really fun language to learn and no student should be shy in taking this opportunity to have fun and learn something new with fun people.