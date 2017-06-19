Mental illness: An individual struggle. Students share their unique experiences

*Editor’s note: some names have been changed for safety and privacy purposes.*
Odds are that you or someone close to you has come in contact with a mental illness at some point and to some degree, be it a mere brushing of shoulders or an overwhelming, linebacker-sized pummeling.
According to USA Today, 1 in 4 adults are diagnosed with mental illness in a given year. Among the most susceptible to these maladies are college-aged individuals, with 60.5 percent of students reporting to have struggled with feelings of hopelessness during the past few years. One in 12 college students makes a suicide plan.
Following these trends a little further leads to the statistic that 1,100 lives of college students are claimed by suicide every year in the United States.
Unfortunately, there is no “one-size-fits-all” fix for mental illness.
So many distinct illnesses fall under the looming shadow of the mental illness umbrella term, almost as numerous and unique as the people who shoulder them as burdens.
No one article or message can fully or accurately distill the dark clouds associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, but they still persist as unavoidable realities in the world.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, advocated this belief in his October 2013 conference address, affirming the reality of these illnesses.
“There should be no more shame in acknowledging them than in acknowledging a battle with high blood pressure or the sudden appearance of a malignant tumor,” Elder Holland said.
Students at BYU-Idaho are no exception to these maladies, and many of them struggle under the pressing burdens and sorrows the eye can’t see.
Jessica Booker*, a BYU-I student who suffers with anxiety and depression, said her mom noticed something was wrong even before she did. Her mom reaching out to her opened her eyes to the possibility that what she was feeling was something serious.
“I just realized that I needed help,” Booker said. “When I realized I didn’t have that motivation and I was at that the point where I just don’t care what happens, that’s where it started to worry me. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, how am I supposed to raise a family in the future if I can’t even take care of myself?’”
Amy Weatherford, a senior studying computer science, was diagnosed with ADD in 10th grade before coming to realize in twelfth grade she was actually autistic.
“All of a sudden, it wasn’t me that was the problem,” Weatherford said. “It wasn’t that I was lazy or not making an effort, and all that exhaustion abruptly had a reason behind it. It was an absolutely indescribable relief to suddenly have that burden of blame and self-recrimination lifted. I hadn’t even realized quite how bad it was until it was gone.”
Once she knew her diagnosis, she was able to work on handling it better.
Counseling was an intimidating step for Booker. She said she felt there was a strong negative stigma surrounding the concept, specifically the idea that people who need counseling are all crazy or unstable.
“My counselor on my mission said that everybody at one point in their life should do counseling, to help them learn about themselves, or learn new skills, just different things like that,” Booker said. “I think that helped me realize that it’s not a bad thing, it’s just a way to get help.”
Weatherford said even though opening up to others about these kinds of issues can be difficult, one of the most important tactics for managing her autism is being as open and honest as possible.
“It’s human nature to be afraid of or upset by things we don’t understand,” Weatherford said. “So the more people understand about me and my disability, the more likely I think they are to be understanding in return.”
Among the most important lessons Booker has learned through her trials is empathy. She said her stepfather struggles with bipolar disorder, and she has learned to see him and others differently, even when it can be difficult.
“Sometimes I’m like ‘Why don’t you just get over it?’, then I step back and remember I have issues too, and that’s something he’s personally battling, and I think there’s just so many different things in this life we have to face, whether it’s mental illness, physical ailments, loss of loved ones, or whatever that may be,” Booker said. “Just because you don’t see the problem, doesn’t mean that there’s not one there.”
Weatherford said she hopes those who struggle will recognize that while something is wrong with them, that does not mean it is their fault.
“It is no more your doing than the condition of someone blind or deaf or in a wheelchair is theirs,” Weatherford said. “This is something physical. It’s the chemicals in your brain, not just your feelings or thoughts.”
Booker urged those who suffer not to be afraid to look for help.
“Don’t feel like it’s just you, because there are other people out there who need help, and who have received help,” Booker said. “There are other people that do understand you.”
Weatherford said she recognizes these issues often come with plenty of baggage and require hard work, but she knows they can be conquered.
Weatherford said that relying on Heavenly Father, being creative and persistent has been helping her in every step of the way.
“But every time you try and fail, every time you make that same mistake again on a task that everyone else in the world seems to find so simple, try to remember that this is not always something you can control,” Weatherford said. “Remember that this is your trial, and, through that, your blessing. You have the capacity to use this obstacle for good, in ways that you may not even be able to fully understand yet.”