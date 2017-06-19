Mental illness: An individual struggle. Students share their unique experiences

*Editor’s note: some names have been changed for safety and privacy purposes.* Odds are that you or someone close to you has come in contact with a mental illness at some point and to some degree, be it a mere brushing of shoulders or an overwhelming, linebacker-sized pummeling. According to USA Today, 1 in 4 adults are diagnosed with mental illness in a given year. Among the most susceptible to these maladies are college-aged individuals, with 60.5 percent of students reporting to have struggled with feelings of hopelessness during the past few years. One in 12 college students makes a suicide plan. Following these trends a little further leads to the statistic that 1,100 lives of college students are claimed by suicide every year in the United States. Unfortunately, there is no “one-size-fits-all” fix for mental illness. So many distinct illnesses fall under the looming shadow of the mental illness umbrella term, almost as numerous and unique as the people who shoulder them as burdens. No one article or message can fully or accurately distill the dark clouds associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, but they still persist as unavoidable realities in the world. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, advocated this belief in his October 2013 conference address, affirming the reality of these illnesses. “There should be no more shame in acknowledging them than in acknowledging a battle with high blood pressure or the sudden appearance of a malignant tumor,” Elder Holland said.

Students at BYU-Idaho are no exception to these maladies, and many of them struggle under the pressing burdens and sorrows the eye can’t see. Jessica Booker*, a BYU-I student who suffers with anxiety and depression, said her mom noticed something was wrong even before she did. Her mom reaching out to her opened her eyes to the possibility that what she was feeling was something serious. “I just realized that I needed help,” Booker said. “When I realized I didn’t have that motivation and I was at that the point where I just don’t care what happens, that’s where it started to worry me. I was like ‘Oh my gosh, how am I supposed to raise a family in the future if I can’t even take care of myself?’” Amy Weatherford, a senior studying computer science, was diagnosed with ADD in 10th grade before coming to realize in twelfth grade she was actually autistic. “All of a sudden, it wasn’t me that was the problem,” Weatherford said. “It wasn’t that I was lazy or not making an effort, and all that exhaustion abruptly had a reason behind it. It was an absolutely indescribable relief to suddenly have that burden of blame and self-recrimination lifted. I hadn’t even realized quite how bad it was until it was gone.” Once she knew her diagnosis, she was able to work on handling it better.