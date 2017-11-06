Sounds of Spori – Sean Deniston

Sean Deniston, a BYU-Idaho student and veteran Rexburg musician, emerges from the shadows with acoustic renditions of songs featured on his upcoming debut album. After formerly fronting the band Tabernacles and performing with various acts and musicians in the area surrounding Rexburg, he stepped away from the limelight temporarily, to cut an album at June Audio in Provo, Utah — marking the beginning of his triumphant return.

Listen and watch his session of Sounds of Spori below, and enjoy acoustic versions of both old and new songs from the performer. For a behind the scenes look at this episode and more details about the new record from Deniston, check out our Q&A with him here.