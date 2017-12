This summary was written by Jordan Henrie.

Bo Brusco and Joe Stay, primary members of the local surf rock group Vic Fox, harness the sound of surfing southern California waves with acoustic renditions of songs featured on their debut EP, Coastal Living.

“These songs take me to summer vacation,” Brusco said. “Just chilling on the beach without a care in the world.”

Listen and watch their Sounds of Spori session below.