Southeast Idaho traffic interrupted due to multi-year I-15 construction

Work will begin Monday, May 1, weather permitting, to resurface eight miles of Interstate 15 from the Lava Beds to the Bonneville County Line. I-15 will be reduced to one lane in both directions in the project area until later this summer.

The construction began on April 17, in Pocatello, Idaho. The construction project there includes a six-mile resurfacing between the Fort Hall Reservation at milepost 76 and Burns Road in Blackfoot.

During this time of construction, traffic on I-15 will be reduced down to one lane in each direction of project areas, there will be occasional interchange ramps and shoulder closures and the speed limit will be reduced.

These construction projects will last several years with improvements that include resurfacing 44 miles of pavement, fixing deteriorating concrete and guardrails on bridges, improving bridge clearance and replacing sign structures.

During this time of multiple construction projects, the ITD is dedicated in helping maintain efficient travel and safety along I-15.

“We are encouraging motorists to plan extra time to reach their destinations during construction on I-15,” said ITD District 5 Engineering Manager Dan Harelson. “Please pay attention to signage and new traffic patterns, and remember that the speed limit will be reduced.”

Sign-up to receive construction updates by texting INTERSTATE15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@ITD.Idaho.gov.