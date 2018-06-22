Speakers discuss why religious freedom matters to them

Religious leaders spoke on why religious freedom is important to them and what the average person can do to defend religious freedom at the Religious Freedom Annual Review at BYU on June 21.

Reverand Eugene F. Rivers III, co-founder of the Boston TenPoint Coalition, and his wife, Jacqueline C. Rivers, said religious freedom matters to them because it allows their church to better fulfill their mission to help others.

“(Religious Freedom) is first and foremost a God-given right and privilege to worship in private and public,” Jacqueline said. “Religious freedom is acting on our deepest convictions regardless of the price. For me, religious freedom is about service to the poor. It is a tradition in black churches.”

Eugene and Jacqueline said they have used their religious freedom to start organizations like the Boston TenPoint Coalition, an organization designed to help reduce crime, and the Ella J. Baker House, which provides mentoring, educational programming and job readiness training for high-risk youth.

“Faith for us is a matter of love,” Eugene said. “It’s a matter of truth. It’s a matter of justice. It’s a matter of life or death.”

Neill F. Marriott, former second counselor in the Young Women General Presidency for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke about how the average person can promote religious freedom by practicing three principles: be aware, be articulate and be active.

“We need to read up on what’s going on and what attacks are going on with religious freedom,” Marriott said. “We need to read up on and know our beliefs. We need to reach out even if it causes differences. We have to start somewhere and start by saying ‘I see your earnest desire to do something very good. Let’s talk. Let’s be more aware.’”

Marriott asked audience members to turn to each and articulate why they came to the conference and practice articulating their religious freedom voice.

“If you want to go fast, go alone,” Marriott said. “If you want to go far, go together.”

She said the average person can promote religious freedom when they reach out to their family, friends, coworkers and neighbors, their church, community and interfaith groups and social media.