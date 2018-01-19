Spori building houses ‘Vanishing Voices’ Exhibit

A language dies every 14 days. Seventy-four are considered critically endangered and 130 are currently at risk. All of these statistics, along with photographs of dwindling Native American populations and their dying languages are showcased at the Vanishing Voices exhibit in the Jacob Spori Building through Feb. 9.

Since opening its doors on Jan. 12, the Vanishing Voices art exhibit has given guests a rare and exciting opportunity to explore many rapidly dying cultures and languages. With seven featured dying languages, this is an attraction those in Rexburg won’t want to miss.

The exhibit is made up of photographs along the wall with an individual, their Native American tribe location and language on a plaque. Two paragraphs describing the contents of the exhibit can be found at its entrance as well.

The featured languages in the exhibit include Wukchumni, Kawaiisu and Northern Mono. In addition, photographs of the location of these tribes are shown next to the pictures and plaques of the featured Native Americans. Guests can hear some of these languages spoken as they tour the exhibit.

In the upper level of the exhibit, guests will find a plaque comparing the beauty of the modern state of Utah to the natural beauty of its occupants thousands of years ago. As guests make their way down the hall, they will see pictures of these comparative descriptions mentioned in the plaque. Such pictures include a deer rack in the same picture as Native American drawings dating back 647 years before European settlers arrived in Utah.

The main objective of the exhibit is to raise awareness of rapidly dying languages and cultures. Paul Adams, a professional photographer who has taught at such universities as BYU and Utah State University, created the project. His information and other work can be found on his website, pauladamsphotography.com.

Adams created both the photography and plaques found at the museum with funding coming through BYU.

The project uses a tintype camera. This camera was invented in 1851 and was used until the late 1800s. Guests who enter the museum will see an explanation of the camera process throughout the exhibit.

Students visiting the exhibit love to see the style of photography used. “I’ve never been to one where they had photography,” said Jarom Empey, a sophomore studying agribusiness. His wife, Chrissy Empey, a senior studying social studies education composite, agreed. “I love (seeing) the print with the tintype photo,” she said.

Anyone interested in learning more about Native American cultures can visit the exhibit from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The exhibit will be open until Feb. 9 and is free for anyone to explore.