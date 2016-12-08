How to spread holiday cheer through service

After a year full of violence, division and hate, this holiday season should be an opportunity to spread some cheer. The Church has come out with a campaign called “Light the World,” which gives you 25 small acts of service inspired by Christ, for 25 days before Christmas.

Here are three additional ways you can spread holiday cheer:

1. Adopt a family

In nearly every community, there is a program that allows you to “adopt a family” or anonymously match up with a family in need. Once you sign up, you will be given a description of the family, including children’s ages, gender and holiday “wish list” needs. Once you have fulfilled this list, it will be given to the family on Christmas. If you can’t help directly, consider donating gently used toys, gift cards, cash, or other gifts. You can donate to your local adopt a family program or children’s charity.

The Family Crisis Center in Rexburg hosts a similar adopt-a-family program, as well as “giving trees.”

The trees, which are placed around the community, will have tags with an item families need written on the back. All you have to do is purchase the item and bring it to the Family Crisis Center or the giving tree location.

2. Homeless shelter

Most homeless shelters or rescue missions will prepare a big holiday dinner for their homeless, impoverished and lonely community members. The shelter will likely need volunteers to serve the food, pass out flyers and invitations or clean up afterward. If you can’t give your time, you can donate money to help fund the dinner or care packages.

If your local homeless shelter does not put on a holiday dinner, they will likely have a food drive. Check the list of food the shelter needs and then check your pantry; if you have anything that matches the list, donate it. If you don’t have the items they need and you can afford it, consider buying a few of the foods to donate.

For those of you staying in the area this holiday season, the Madison County Mobile Pantry accepts food donations every third Tuesday of the month, from 5:30-7:30.

3. Food Bank

If you prefer more hands-on work, consider volunteering at your local food bank. During a typical shift, you will assemble food packages, clean and package fresh produce for distribution, or you will inspect, sort, box and label food donations. Most food banks allow flexible volunteering, meaning you can give as much or as little time as you would like.

Idaho Falls Community Food Basket has volunteer opportunities for a few hours almost every day, excluding major holidays. You can also donate food items to their holiday food drive, through Dec. 19.

Whatever your budget, schedule, or other limitations may be, there are endless ways to spread some holiday cheer. If you will not be in Rexburg this Christmas season, look up food bank, homeless shelter or adopt-a-family opportunities in your area. In a world full of grinches, be a Cindy-Lou-Who.