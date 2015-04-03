Spring semester brings track season

The men’s and women’s track and field teams will hold their annual open tryouts April 27, at 5 p.m. at the BYU-Idaho Stadium track.

Jake Denning, a BYU-Idaho alumnus, has competed on several intramural teams.

Denning said he believes track and field is the best sport for athletes who want to work on speed, stamina and strength.

“I really liked how our track coach helped us with the fundamentals of running and form,” Denning said. “With his help, I was able to focus on the smaller details of sprinting and improve a lot.”

For Denning, track and field was his favorite intramural sport he competed in while a student at BYU-I.

“Track was a lot more organized and competitive than basketball and football were,” Denning said. “I looked forward to the meets, and I also improved exponentially more in track as compared to flag football and basketball.”

Doug Stutz, the events coordinator over Student Activities, said mandatory track practices will be held Monday through Thursday during the season until June 20.

More details on practice are going to be confirmed immediately following tryouts.

Stutz said Student Activities is currently accepting applications for coaches this coming spring semester.

Track and field will offer all the normal running events and field events such as high jump, javelin, discuss and shot put, according to Student Activities.

The Spring Semester 2015 track and field season currently has four meets scheduled.

The meet schedule includes Friday, May 22, 6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; Friday, June 12, 6-8 p.m.; and Saturday, June 20, 1-3 p.m.

Raili Barney, a senior studying social work, competed on the track and field team last spring semester.

“I really enjoyed running track,” Barney said. “It felt good to be running again and being pushed to do better at something I love.”

As with every other intramural sport, all athletes must have an IM Leagues account and completed participation forms to be eligible to try out.