Stand up against discrimination and abuse

Approved by a 10-0 vote of the Scroll editorial board.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

On May 29, Roseanne Barr, star of the ABC show Roseanne, tweeted out a racist remark about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett. As a result, her show, one of the most successful shows currently on television, was immediately canceled by ABC.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey condemned her tweet in a statement.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said.

Bob Iger, Disney CEO, which is a parent company of ABC, also tweeted about the situation.

“There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Iger said.

We as the Scroll editorial board support ABC in its decision to drop Roseanne, as well as condemn the inappropriate behaviors and actions of other celebrities.

Celebrities should not have immunity from consequence, no matter their social status. We should not be afraid to call out immoral and indecent behavior.

This doesn’t solely apply to celebrities; I see plenty of things on social media, both far left and far right, that are posted by friends and students of this university. Remember that what you post is with you forever, and it can have consequence.

Roseanne Barr’s tweet was highly inappropriate and racist, and she has since deleted it and apologized, claiming it was just a joke, like an elementary school student who realized what they did wasn’t smart and immediately tried to take it back.

Racism is not a joke though, and she was not allowed to walk away unscathed. Roseanne has not been the only celebrity in the news recently for inappropriate behavior.

Bill Cosby was found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault last month. Harvey Weinstein was indicted this past week on charges of rape in the first and third degrees and criminal sex act in the first degree.

Both these celebrities were highly regarded and loved, especially Cosby. Yet they were not above the law and paid for their crimes.

However, only recently did the victims accuse these men of their crimes.

For Cosby, his crime was committed 18 years ago.

For Weinstein, 80 women, many motivated by the #metoo movement, accused him of sexual harassment, assault or rape, CNN reported.

It is good that the victims have come out and these men have been found guilty, but why now? Why not after they happened?

Was there fear of the celebrities’ social status? Were the victims afraid of what may happen to them if they spoke out?

It seems as if people are now more willing to speak out against people who have high social status. The #metoo movement had a huge impact on people’s confidence to speak out.

“It says something about the chaos of 2017 that the best summary of it is perhaps captured by Time’s choice for Person of the Year,” W magazine reported.

For those who don’t know, Time named the #metoo movement as Person of the Year.

This fear has no place in America, and we cannot allow people to get away with things because of their social status.

We believe that America is on the right path. While Weinstein and Cosby had a long wait, Roseanne faced her consequence immediately. America is starting to put a stop to celebrity immunity, but there is likely more out there with similar stories.

To those who have faced similar trials of abuse, whether verbal, physical or sexual, you are not alone.

We at Scroll encourage you to speak up and stand up for yourself. For those in positions of authority, you cannot turn your back on racism or on abuse. Listen and fight for the victims, they need to be heard.

