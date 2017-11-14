Step out of your comfort zone

Grand Targhee Ski Resort is opening up this month, which means winter becomes bearable.

I was born and raised in San Diego, California, where the sun shines year-round, and seasons are only a myth.

Needless to say, I had a strong awakening my first semester here. I was unprepared and definitely out of place.

I was not used to cold or snow. I did not know how to deal with it or what its purpose was. I hated the constant grey skies and the need for 10 layers of clothes.

I grew more and more bitter, and was hating Rexburg.

However, last winter, my fiancé and best friend introduced me to snowboarding. My friend and I signed up for the snowboarding class offered through the school, and I thought of dropping everyday until the first time we actually went up to Targhee.

It took me forever to finally get down the bunny hill, and little kids were passing me left and right. I face planted multiple times, was freezing and wet and even after all that, I felt as if I’d never had that much fun.

The three of us went to Targhee every single weekend of that semester. We called it our “anti-depression therapy” as all of us are from Southern California.

Yes, I am admittedly terrible. Yes, I had ice frozen to my bum from excessive falling. Yes, my thighs burned the entire time.

At the same time, yes, it is so much fun. Yes, I now get excited about winter. Yes, I love being here.

My point is, amazing things can happen when we step out of our comfort zones. Every part of life can be enjoyable. School is hard, but an education is irreplaceable. A new skill can be frustrating, but is so rewarding once it is mastered.

Having an open mind and saying yes to new ideas, opportunities and activities can open our minds and open doors for the future.

Having snowboarding as a new hobby has allowed me to make new friends. New friends are new connections and provide more opportunities for future events. Having snowboarding as a new hobby allows me to connect to more conversations and new types of people. Having snowboarding as a new hobby has given me the bravery to try more new things.

Last week I went to a superhero movie and my first endurocross race; two things I never thought I’d do. I loved both.

These are just a couple examples of how trying something new, out of my comfort zone, turned out to be something amazing. It may be too early to think of a New Year’s resolution, but I strongly recommend adding more “yeses” to your daily life.