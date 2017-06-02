Stop Choosing the Facts You Want

In the 152 years since the Civil War, the U.S. has never been more divided as it is now. In January the Pew Research Center put out an article saying 86% of Americans see the country more divided than in the past. Multiple articles published by gallup.com, the Guardian, Reuters and the Washington Post support this claim.
The U.S. is more divided now because U.S. citizens choose the facts they want and willfully stay ignorant to others.
Ignorance is not the only reason the U.S. is divided, but it is a large contributing factor. We at Scroll believe that in a republic it is vitally important that we have a well-informed electorate. In this past 2016 election we did not have that. We do not have that even now with all of the attacks on different news outlets.
People who have different political ideals do not talk to one another anymore. We do not talk to anyone who has different ideals or points of view than we do. We tend to stay in our safe spaces with those in agreement with us. In doing so we deny ourselves the opportunity to learn and grow and we become more ignorant over time.
We need to start challenging our ideals. We need to start having actual conversations with those we do not agree with and avoid insulting each other. We need to be willing to learn from others and admit the fact that it is possible we may be wrong.
Ignorance is not only plaguing U.S. citizens, but also individuals in government positions. Prominent conservatives have attacked different news organizations that did not agree with their points of view. Trump famously called CNN fake news during a press conference and later claimed that The New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN were fake news over Twitter, naming them the “enemy of the American People.”
None of these organizations are fake news organizations, and other news organizations like Fox News defended the news organizations called out by Trump.
Most recently, on May 24, Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat, physically assaulted Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, by body slamming Jacobs and then hitting him once he was on the ground.
Two accounts were published about this event. According to Gianforte‘s spokesman, Jacobs entered aggressively and pushed his phone in Gianforte‘s face.
“Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face,” according to the statement. “Jacobs grabbed Greg’s wrist, and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It’s unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ.”
According to Fox News, the Guardian and an audio recording of the assault, at no time did Jacobs or any other reporter present act aggressive towards Gianforte. Gianforte shouted something along the lines of “I’m sick and tired of this!” while hitting Jacobs.
Gianforte‘s account of the assault is fake fews. It goes against what was seen and heard by four other individuals aside from Gianforte and Jacobs. Gianforte has been charged with misdemeanor assault.
Another example of the harm ignorance can produce is the story labeled “Pizza Gate.“ “Pizza Gate“ was a fake news story that appeared towards the end of the 2016 election cycle. The story claimed that members of the Democratic Party were running a child-sex trafficking ring out of multiple restaurants in the U.S., specifically one in Washington D.C. called Comet Ping Pong. The story was widely debunked from conservative and liberal news outlets alike.
The owner and employees of Comet Ping Pong were continuously harassed until Dec. 4, 2016 when Edgar Welch, a man from North Carolina, went to the restaurant with an AR-15 to investigate the conspiracy theory. Welch fired three shots into the restaurant and later surrendered when he couldn’t find any evidence of child trafficking. No one was injured in the shooting.
Not all conservatives listen and watch only conservative news outlets, and not all liberals watch and listen to only liberal news outlets. However, a good number of people now have chosen to fit the news they consume to their ideals instead of letting the facts form their ideals. If they find any evidence or facts that go against what they say, they will call those facts biased and call it fake news.
As members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints we pride ourselves in consistently searching for spiritual truth. We should do the same with temporal truth. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf taught that the temporal and spiritual things of this world are two sides of the same coin. As the scripture states in D&C 131:6, “It is impossible for a man to be saved in ignorance.”
It is impossible for the U.S. to survive if its citizens continue to stay ignorant.