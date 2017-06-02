Stop Choosing the Facts You Want

In the 152 years since the Civil War, the U.S. has never been more divided as it is now. In January the Pew Research Center put out an article saying 86% of Americans see the country more divided than in the past. Multiple articles published by gallup.com, the Guardian, Reuters and the Washington Post support this claim.

The U.S. is more divided now because U.S. citizens choose the facts they want and willfully stay ignorant to others.

Ignorance is not the only reason the U.S. is divided, but it is a large contributing factor. We at Scroll believe that in a republic it is vitally important that we have a well-informed electorate. In this past 2016 election we did not have that. We do not have that even now with all of the attacks on different news outlets.

People who have different political ideals do not talk to one another anymore. We do not talk to anyone who has different ideals or points of view than we do. We tend to stay in our safe spaces with those in agreement with us. In doing so we deny ourselves the opportunity to learn and grow and we become more ignorant over time.

We need to start challenging our ideals. We need to start having actual conversations with those we do not agree with and avoid insulting each other. We need to be willing to learn from others and admit the fact that it is possible we may be wrong.

Ignorance is not only plaguing U.S. citizens, but also individuals in government positions. Prominent conservatives have attacked different news organizations that did not agree with their points of view. Trump famously called CNN fake news during a press conference and later claimed that The New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN were fake news over Twitter, naming them the “enemy of the American People.”

None of these organizations are fake news organizations, and other news organizations like Fox News defended the news organizations called out by Trump.

Most recently, on May 24, Greg Gianforte, the Republican candidate for Montana’s congressional seat, physically assaulted Ben Jacobs, a reporter for the Guardian, by body slamming Jacobs and then hitting him once he was on the ground.