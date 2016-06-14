When did we stop treating people like people?

On Thursday, June 2, in San Jose, California, protestors attacked Trump supporters at a rally.

One Trump supporter was even cornered and targeted with eggs and bottles, according to NBC News.

Nothing about this is OK. There isn’t a single person who does not deserve respect, no matter who you are voting for or what your opinion is.

We live in a self-absorbed world.

We put our own thoughts, opinions and opportunities before others, and if someone gets in the way of that with their own opinions, we become judgmental and angry.

The routine is the same every day. I walk out of my apartment, put my headphones in, put my head down and walk to class. I tune out the world. I tune out potential conversations. I tune out people.

I came to a point where those I walked past, sat in class with and made what seemed to me pointless small talk with weren’t people at all. I addressed all of these people as if they were obstacles in my day not as people.

When did this happen? When did I develop a disregard for those who are just like me, who have stories, who have a favorite brand of cereal, who have opinions and feelings?

In this presidential race alone, we see complete hatred towards those who aren’t in favor for the candidate of our choosing. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m scrolling through Facebook and I don’t see some disrespectful bashing of someone else.

I don’t support Trump, but I know for certain that I don’t support hate toward those who, just like me, have an opinion.

I’m not saying that we should all agree and live in a fictional world of rainbows and butterflies, but we should treat others like we would want to be treated, with understanding and respect.

Elder Dallin H. Oaks, in a talk called “Loving Others and Living with Differences” at the October 2014 general conference, reiterated Matthew 5:44, when Jesus taught “love your enemies.”

“In so many relationships and circumstances in life, we must live with differences,” Oaks said. “We should live peacefully with others who do not share our values or accept the teachings upon which they are based.”

Each of us has a story, a favorite brand of cereal, opinions and feelings. We are all people, and the least we can do is treat others as such.

When did we stop treating people like people, and how quickly can we change this trend? I believe that if we begin small, we can make great things happen. If we could just listen to others without making them feel inferior, we can make a change. We may not be able to have world peace or end world hunger, but we will be able to make others feel like their thoughts and feelings mean something.

I may not agree with everything you say. I may not smile as I am walking to class. I may not engage in small talk. But I will respect your opinions and feelings because, like me, you are a person, too.