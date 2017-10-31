I still want justice for Barb

The Duffer Brothers released season 2 of Stranger Things on Friday, Oct. 27, and the Internet is freaking out – along with the show’s massive fan base.

Many students probably binge watched the entire season over the weekend and got some answers to the questions season 1 left us with. Where is Eleven? What is happening with Will? What’s the story with the upside down and how is the government going to be able to continue to cover it all up? But the most important question I want answered is this; will anyone care about Barb this season?

For those students who haven’t watched the show, this article contains spoilers for season 1 and I encourage you to go binge watch it. If you’re like me, you’ll hope Barb finally gets the recognition she never got in the first season.

In the first season, Barb Holland and Nancy Wheeler were best friends, but their friendship was tested when Nancy starts a budding romance with Steve Harrington. Steve invites Nancy and Barb to a party at his house, but Barb felt a little apprehensive about attending.

At the party, Barb warned Nancy about Steve and cautioned her to be careful – like the good friend she is. Barb didn’t even want to go to the party; she went to protect her friend, but Nancy let her down. In an attempt to fit in, Nancy was rude to her.

In the last scene that we see Barb alive, she is by the pool in the backyard. The party left her alone outside, and the shadowy creature known as the Demogorgon took her to the Upside- Down, which is another dimension. And that’s basically all we know about Barb.

Despite her limited screen time, fans of the show obsessed over Barb because the first season did little to explain how her death affected the people around her. We only see Barb’s parents once, in the background, when Nancy speaks to them. Nancy looks for her but her search is overshadowed by other plot themes. Finally, we see Barb dead in the Upside-Down, and the rescue party leaves her body behind.

The vague story of Barb took the Internet by storm. Barb is the subject of memes, GIFs, hashtags and Instagram pages. I think the less we knew about her, the more people projected themselves onto her character – and I was one of those people.

I’ve been put in situations, like Barb, where I was in the wrong place for the right reasons. I’ve been under-appreciated. I’ve been subject to the consequences of someone else’s actions. We all have.

Whether you were part of the #JusticeForBarb movement or annoyed by her character in general, we have all probably felt like her before.

The Duffer Brothers, who created the show, were shocked by the amount of attention she got. Therefore, “the second season will explore the aftermath of the tragic events that occurred the previous season, including how Barb’s family took the news of her death,” according to the Duffer Brothers in a Salon article.

We have all been Barb at some point in our lives. We have all had friends disappoint us. We have all felt left out or left behind, but fans of the show will finally get justice for Barb.

Because Barb deserved better and so do you.