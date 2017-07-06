Strict rules enforced at the sand dunes

St. Anthony Sand Dunes need to be protected and visitors need to follow the rules.

The Saint Anthony Sand Dunes can be a popular spot for local residents and college students alike.

Madi Thomas, a junior studying childhood development, loves bonfires. She and her friends have gone to the sand dunes many times for enjoying different activities.

“I love going out to the dunes just to hang out,” Thomas said. “It’s super amazing. We bring blankets, music, snacks, and we all just hang out and look at the stars and talk about life and share secrets. It is always super healing and I really bond with my friends. Bonfires are my absolute favorite, I can’t imagine not being able to do them.”

The sand dunes offer activities such as bonfires, sledding and ATV roaming. However, it has become a real concern of how the land is being treated due to improper use with such activities.

The Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office has expressed concern about the negligence of the land.

This upcoming year, a statewide regulation will be enforced, which prohibits the burning of anything other than firewood. Failure to follow will result in a $130 citation.

Jeff Roberts, a law enforcement ranger for the Pocatello and Upper Snake Field Office, said he recommends only using actual firewood or fuel wood.