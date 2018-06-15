Students of Rexburg: Student creates her own beauty channel

Clarissa Sparks, a senior studying child development, started her own beauty channel titled the Mormon Makeup Artist. She posts photos, videos and tutorials of different makeup looks and styles for her followers.

Sparks is from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. She said where she’s from, wearing makeup at a young age is not a social norm, and she wasn’t introduced to makeup until she moved to Utah.

“I’ve always loved makeup,” Sparks said. “I’ve been wanting to start a channel for a long time, but I’ve just never had the courage to do it. Finally, my husband told me ‘It doesn’t matter who watches it, you love to do it, so just do it.’”

Sparks said if it wasn’t for the support of her husband, she wouldn’t have started her makeup channel.

Sparks has received some criticisms since she started her channel, but she’s impressed with the support she has received from family and friends. She also enjoys seeing the influence she has on those who follow her.

“Even though I’m not trying to be preachy, there are people who have reached out to me and asked what I believe in,” she said.

One challenge for Sparks is balancing time for school and her channel. She posts every Wednesday and Saturday. She learned how to edit her own photos and videos and how to use YouTube.

“I still have a long way to go, but it’s been really good,” she said.

As for the future of the Mormon Makeup Artist, Sparks said she’s not sure what it will turn into or if she’ll stop posting.

“I’m not worried about gaining followers,” she said. “It’s mostly just for me to push my creativity. It would be fun to see it grow, but it’s just my fun little project.”