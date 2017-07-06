Student creates third way of living life: Tripolar

According to tripolar.org, “Tripolar = (bipolar disorder – the belief that it is a limitation) + the life i want to live.”

Justin Shoemaker created Tripolar in May this year and jumpstarted the idea that mental illnesses can be a positive way of living rather than a negative one.

“Everything I found (online about mental illness) was incredibly, ironically depressing,” he said. “They talk about so much of the bad, where I’ve been learning to really appreciate it.”

He said he is grateful that through his mental illness he has the opportunity to connect with people and change the stigma that surrounds mental illness.

Justin Shoemaker’s mom, Denise Shoemaker, said he is not afraid to let those around him know he struggles with bipolar disorder.