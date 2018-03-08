Student of Rexburg: Husain Agarwala

Husain Agarwala is a freshman majoring in communication. His passion is photography, and he spends a lot of his free time conducting photo shoots.

“I got into photography because my sister was a photographer and she introduced me to it,” Agarwala said. “I started to really like it and, after photography, I got into video. I take my camera everywhere, I take a lot of photos. Photography has turned into my meditation. It’s a relaxing thing I get to do. It began as a hobby but now is something I want to do for the rest of my life.”

