by | Feb 9, 2018 | Campus | 0 comments

Here’s what students had to say about Super Bowl 52

On Sunday, the Super Bowl was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. BYU-Idaho students took social media by storm as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. However, some BYU-I students were more interested in the commercials rather than the game.

Many BYU-I students were cheering for the Eagles because of the recent championship history of the Patriots.

 

The Tide Pod commercials were popular among BYU-I students.

One student even alluded this was the end for the Patriots.

 

 

