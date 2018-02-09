Here’s what students had to say about Super Bowl 52

On Sunday, the Super Bowl was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. BYU-Idaho students took social media by storm as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. However, some BYU-I students were more interested in the commercials rather than the game.
Many BYU-I students were cheering for the Eagles because of the recent championship history of the Patriots.
FLY EAGLES FLY
— Jarn 🤷🏼♂️ (@Jarnnnn) February 5, 2018
The Tide Pod commercials were popular among BYU-I students.
I'm definitely only watching this football game for the Tide advertisements.
They're the only keeping me here. pic.twitter.com/MprJSSNwcB
— Emma Vehikite (@emma_vehikite) February 5, 2018
Favorite commercials of the second half: @jeffreygoldbIum Jurassic Jeep, @amazon Alexa Lost Her Voice, and Olympics featuring @GreatestShowman 👏
— Haley Bunch (@hbunch16) February 5, 2018
What ads did you like? Dislike? The controversial ones actually didn't bother me (the MLK/Ram ad blew up). https://t.co/JpVKRAzipm
— Ryan Turner (@ryanatflytedesk) February 5, 2018
One student even alluded this was the end for the Patriots.
Rome has fallen. This is the end for the #Patriots.
— Trevor Rich (@trevorprich) February 5, 2018