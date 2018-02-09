Here’s what students had to say about Super Bowl 52

On Sunday, the Super Bowl was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. BYU-Idaho students took social media by storm as the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. However, some BYU-I students were more interested in the commercials rather than the game.

Many BYU-I students were cheering for the Eagles because of the recent championship history of the Patriots.

FLY EAGLES FLY — Jarn 🤷🏼‍♂️ (@Jarnnnn) February 5, 2018

The Tide Pod commercials were popular among BYU-I students.

I'm definitely only watching this football game for the Tide advertisements.

They're the only keeping me here. pic.twitter.com/MprJSSNwcB — Emma Vehikite (@emma_vehikite) February 5, 2018

Favorite commercials of the second half: @jeffreygoldbIum Jurassic Jeep, @amazon Alexa Lost Her Voice, and Olympics featuring @GreatestShowman 👏 — Haley Bunch (@hbunch16) February 5, 2018

What ads did you like? Dislike? The controversial ones actually didn't bother me (the MLK/Ram ad blew up). https://t.co/JpVKRAzipm — Ryan Turner (@ryanatflytedesk) February 5, 2018

One student even alluded this was the end for the Patriots.