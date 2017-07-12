Student rescued from near drowning: High river levels increase swimming danger

An unidentified BYU-Idaho student was resuscitated July 1 after almost drowning near Twin Bridges.

Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, names and certain identifying information cannot be disclosed, but East Idaho Regional Medical Center confirmed that the student is still in serious condition.

Fremont County Sheriff, Len Humphries, reported a 21-year-old black male received CPR from a young female also approximately 21 years old. Had the woman not have been there, the young man could have died.

Jared Dalebout, the hydrologist for the Bureau of Land Management Upper Snake Field Office in Idaho Falls, said due to the conditions of the soil in many areas, runoff amounts have been unusually high with 140 percent more precipitation than usual.

“The high water is considered dangerous for recreation due to very high velocities and currents with enormous amounts of energy that can lead to people drowning,” Dalebout said.