Students and community unite in Experience Rexburg event

“It helps the economy and the city, and the more that people are shopping from local businesses, it will help build it,” Shields said. “I think that’s why it was really important for us to have this event, and it also builds community and brought so many people together today in Rexburg to meet each other. … It was just a really great experience.”

Shields said when she was filling out the application, it advised them to market their items towards BYU-Idaho students.

“It can bring all sorts of walks of life from the university here to this one event and to support the city of Rexburg and build it and to make it an even greater community than it already is,” she said.

Alex Holloway, a sophomore studying business, worked in the event, mixing the sound and facilitating the music performers.

“I was looking over the crowd and they looked like they were really enjoying (the event),” Holloway said. “So, there was a lot of people here today, a lot of college students, which was really cool. … It was cool to see the two (community and college students) coming together really nicely.”

He said students should be as involved in community events as the community members since they share the same town.

“Neither of them should have this aggressive, like … you can’t have one or the other,” Holloway said. “They should work together more often. There were ads for this event on the campus website, which was super cool. They’ve never done that before, so I think that was a really good move.”

Holloway said both parties could do a lot for integrating into each other.