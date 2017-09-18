Students and community unite in Experience Rexburg event

Thousands attended and participated in the Experience Rexburg all-day event on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The city of Rexburg offered games, music, a chili cook-off, a tractor show, a free potato bar and other events and activities for students and members of the community.
Courtney Shields, a junior studying family and consumer science education, was one of several business owners advertising their works in the booth area of the event.
“We are LulaRoe Clothing Boutique,” Shields said. “So, it’s unique clothes and they’re all modest, so it’s skirts, dresses and tops. … My husband and I have been coming to Experience Rexburg as guests to experience it.”
Shields said they decided to bring their own business this year to market themselves and meet new people in the community. She said the process to open a booth was simple.
“The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, they put on Experience Rexburg, so you just need to contact them and fill out an application, and then once you’re accepted in … there’s a small entry fee to be in it, but, it’s really inexpensive for the amount of exposure that you get,” Shields said.
She said she believes small businesses are what make the city grow.
VIVIAN CAMPOS | Scroll Photography
“It helps the economy and the city, and the more that people are shopping from local businesses, it will help build it,” Shields said. “I think that’s why it was really important for us to have this event, and it also builds community and brought so many people together today in Rexburg to meet each other. … It was just a really great experience.”
Shields said when she was filling out the application, it advised them to market their items towards BYU-Idaho students.
“It can bring all sorts of walks of life from the university here to this one event and to support the city of Rexburg and build it and to make it an even greater community than it already is,” she said.
Alex Holloway, a sophomore studying business, worked in the event, mixing the sound and facilitating the music performers.
“I was looking over the crowd and they looked like they were really enjoying (the event),” Holloway said. “So, there was a lot of people here today, a lot of college students, which was really cool. … It was cool to see the two (community and college students) coming together really nicely.”
He said students should be as involved in community events as the community members since they share the same town.
“Neither of them should have this aggressive, like … you can’t have one or the other,” Holloway said. “They should work together more often. There were ads for this event on the campus website, which was super cool. They’ve never done that before, so I think that was a really good move.”
Holloway said both parties could do a lot for integrating into each other.
VIVIAN CAMPOS | Scroll Photography
Abel Hernandez, a senior studying public health, said he thinks the city is trying to form some type of unity with school students and local businesses.
“They want to promote a happy atmosphere in their business,” Hernandez said. “I really liked it, you get to see different vendors and figure out what types of different food there are and see different faces so that’s good.”
For more information about Experience Rexburg, visit the Experience Rexburg 2017 Facebook page.