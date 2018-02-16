Students and teachers react to court ruling on wedding cakes

On Feb. 5, Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe ruled in favor of California baker Cathy Miller, who refused to make a cake for a lesbian couple’s wedding.

Lampe ruled that creating a cake was protected by freedom of speech and expression, because it is an artistic act on the baker’s part, according to the ruling’s text.

One of the first cases involving a cake for a same-sex wedding, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court later this spring, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In the California case, Miller said she was “‘very happy to serve everything from my cases to anybody,’ but she could not ‘be a part of a celebration that goes against my Lord and Savior,'” according to BBC.

Jack Phillips, baker at Masterpiece Cakeshop, argued that being forced to create a wedding cake for a gay couple “violates his sincerely held religious beliefs about marriage” and “violates the free speech or free exercise clauses of the First Amendment,” according to SCOTUSblog.

Some students and teachers at BYU-Idaho sided with the bakers in these cases.

“I think people with a business have a right to refuse service to who they want,” said Hannah Mooth, a freshman studying art. “Maybe it was discrimination, maybe it wasn’t, but it’s their right to pick and choose who they serve.”

Since the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, other cases involving same-sex couples have popped up around the country. In the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, Phillips claimed that being forced to make a cake for a same-sex wedding would subvert his right to free expression under the First Amendment, according to Politico. The gay couple, Charlie Craig and David Mullins, argued that refusing them a wedding cake is discrimination.

“There are lots of cake options out there,” said Darin Merrill, a faculty member in the English Department. “The practical way to solve it is to go to another store. If I were told by the government who I could and couldn’t sell things to, it would bother me a lot. Of course, it bothers these people not to get cake, but they’ve got to understand that some people are not down with what they’ve got going on.”

In the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, Craig and Mullins accused Phillips of “violating the state’s anti-discrimination law, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation in places of public accommodation,” according to Politico.

“I’m going to come down on the business owner’s side because it’s his endeavor, not the government’s endeavor,” Merrill said. “Let the market decide whether or not he’s going to stay in business.”

In the California case, the couple, Mireya and Eileen Rodriguez-Del Rio, were denied by Lampe in his ruling. A major part of Lampe’s decision focused on the idea that the cake had not already been baked, and by baking the cake, Miller would have to engage in artistic expression and speech that violated her religious beliefs, according to The Hill.

“I feel like the bakery should have a right to refuse service to whoever they want, just because it’s their own business, and the government can’t force them to serve somebody or do a certain thing,” said Zach Wagner, a junior studying mechanical engineering.

Protesters have compared the gay rights movement with the civil rights movement.

“I don’t think it’s an apt comparison,” Merrill said. “The civil rights movement is about skin tone. The gay rights movement is about behavior. It’s hard to equate the two.”

The bakers in these cases claim that baking a cake for a same-sex wedding contradicts their religious beliefs.

Some Christians have asserted that Jesus would make the cake.

“I think it’s anti-Christian that they wouldn’t make the cake,” said Alejandra Canales, a sophomore studying accounting.

Some students and teachers sided with the couple.

“When it comes to rights, I think the best way to defend your right to do something is to defend someone else’s right,” said Eric d’Evegnee, a faculty member in the English Department. “I think those people should make the cake. I have no problem with them doing the things they want to do, as long as they afford the same right to others. I would expect people to respect my right to worship the way I want to, and I will respect their right to live the way they want.”

At the Colorado state level, Mullins and Craig won against Masterpiece Cakeshop, and Jack Phillips was found guilty of discrimination. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld the original decision, according to Reuters. The Colorado Supreme Court then accepted Masterpiece Cakeshop’s appeal.

“I see the merits on both sides,” said Braden Hepner, faculty member in the English Department. “If you’re the baker, you ought to be able to not do that, but on the other hand, if I were the gay couple trying to get a cake made, I would feel discriminated against.”

Protesters have held signs outside the Supreme Court during hearings of the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, reading, “It’s Not About the Cake,” “Let the Gays Eat Cake” and “Justice for Jack: Freedom of Religion.”

“I think it’s deeper than, should this person have to make a cake,” Hepner said. “This implies a deeper issue at heart that in this case has played itself out in a bakery, but has played itself out in any number of ways across the nation.”