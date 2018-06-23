Students challenged to do 10,000 acts of service

Students seeking opportunities to serve others can participate in BYU-Idaho Service Activities’ Service Week June 25 to 30.

Trent Shippen, activities advisor for Student Activities, said service opportunities provided by Service Activities include a service Home Evening, volunteering at Deseret Industries, a flash food drive, adopting a grandparent, pulling weeds for community food banks, the Beaver Dick Park cleanup and many more.

To sign up for service opportunities planned by Student Activities, students can visit the Service Week website. Students can also visit the Student Activities office in Manwaring Center 101 to sign up.

Shippen said to record the number of acts of service, students can share their acts of service on social media and include #byuiserved, pictures of their service, how many students were involved and a brief description of the service

“Our hope is that they feel good about giving back, that service is a good thing and not think about themselves for a period of time and think about someone else,” Shippen said.

He said about 2,000 students will be able to participate in service opportunities organized by Student Activities, but said he hopes students will find many of their own ways to serve.

“The big goal is to get everyone involved in a small way or big way and be thinking of how they can serve others,” Shippen said. “We want that to be a tradition.”

Service Activities plans to do Service Week during Fall Semester 2018 and beyond, Shippen said.

Shippen said service week is part of supporting Service Activities’ mission to help students learn doctrines of Christlike service, cultivate the desire of lifelong service and render service to others.

Shippen said the Student Activities hosted Service Week during Winter Semester 2018 where they had 7,500 acts of service recorded. This video shows some of those service acts.

Students can purchase Service Week t-shirts for $5 at the Student Activities office in MC 101.