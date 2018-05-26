Students decorate apartments to feel more at home

Jaci Brumble, a sophomore studying horticulture, moved to Idaho from Oregon and said it’s easy to get homesick when living away from home.

“I hang up pictures of my family and my friends from home on my wall,” Brumble said. “Whenever I feel homesick, I can just look at the pictures and remember all the good memories.”

Everyone decorates their rooms differently, and it can represent who they are and what they love.

“I bring a lot of green,” said Brenna Gillespie, a sophomore studying public health. “I bring a lot of earthy pictures of home and my favorite sports from home.”

She also has a hat wall with hats from her favorite places back home.

For Kayley Moore, a sophomore studying art, what helps remind her of home is art. Most of the art on her walls are from projects she did in high school. Some are from college classes she has taken. Her high school projects remind her of the friends she had in her classes.

“(My favorite) is the llama,” Moore said. “It was originally a joke, but it ended up pretty good, so it’s close to my heart. Me and my old roommates joked about having a llama icon so I decided to make that.”

Some students might not be so worried about how their apartment looks.

Aaron Mueller, a junior studying biology, has one piece of decoration in his room: a South Korean flag. Mueller served his mission in South Korea.

“It reminds me of Korea, which honestly is more home than here,” Mueller said. “The people there really are accepting of foreigners, and when I was there it was really nice to be able to be in a country where they were so accepting of me and who I am.”

The fun begins when roommates get involved with how the apartment is decorated.

“All of us, except for one of us, served in the same mission,” said Todd Crandall, a freshman studying software engineering.

Crandall and four of his roommates served in the Idaho Boise Mission, which also helps make their apartment feel like home.

“With the apartment by itself, there are just plain white walls,” Crandall said. “Rather than having it feel almost like a prison, we add color to it and we add life, and it really gives that feeling of home.”