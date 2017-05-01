Students discuss media choices

The dull monotony of commercials for razors and deodorant is broken by a movie trailer. But this isn’t just any trailer. You’re hooked from the start.

Maybe it has one of your favorite actors. Maybe it looks hilarious, or exciting or they’re finally making a movie out of your favorite book.

Whatever the reason may be, you’re beyond excited by the thought of this movie.

Just as this thought forms in your mind, the trailer ends with two words you hadn’t even considered yet. “Rated R.”

Instantly, you recall the dozens of times you’ve heard the words: “Mormons can’t watch R-rated movies.”

Maybe you’ve said this at some point. It’s a line most Church members are familiar with. But maybe this is an exception.

It can’t be that big of a deal, right? You’ve heard your friends talk about R-rated movies they’ve seen or had to watch for classes.

Garrett Garcia, a sophomore studying English, said he feels like no one should judge people’s movie choices.

“Even though I don’t watch R-rated movies, for example, I don’t feel it would be right for me to judge someone who watches R-rated movies,” Garcia said.

He said it can be dangerous to draw that line.

“A lot of people are going to try and push those boundaries because of the fact that it’s on a line,” Garcia said. “It’s not a situation of ‘strictly stay away from it,’ it’s not a black and white situation, it’s a gray zone.”

LDSLiving.com questions why we, as Mormons, rely so heavily on a rating system that is inconsistent and has so little to do with our standards.

“There’s no defined line as to what is good and what is bad, what is sinning or what isn’t for every single circumstance,” said Tyler Winder, a junior studying engineering. “There’s way too many circumstances out there.”

Jared Leifer said that common sense helps him decide what kind of movies to watch.

“It comes down to what we feel OK with, and what we feel would be OK to watch with our parents or something,” Leifer said.

Garcia said that if he feels uncomfortable during a movie, he just walks out.

“It comes down to personal choice,” Winder said. “We in the Church focus a lot on our ability to make choices for ourselves. It comes down to what’s good, what’s better and what’s best, in a way.”

The most recent version of the manual For the Strength of Youth says that Satan will use media to deceive people. He makes what is wrong and evil look normal, humorous or even exciting.

“He tries to mislead you into thinking that breaking God’s commandments is acceptable and has no negative consequences for you or others,” according to For the Strength of Youth. “Do not attend, view, or participate in anything that is vulgar, immoral, violent, or pornographic in any way.”

For the Strength of Youth advises members to not participate in anything that presents immorality or violence as acceptable.

“Have the courage to walk out of a movie, change your music, or turn off a computer, television, or mobile device if what you see or hear drives away the Spirit,” states For the Strength of Youth.