Students geek out about Fandomonium

BYU-Idaho students will have the opportunity to geek out with other students this Sat. March 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m, according to the BYU-I master calendar.

Lindsey Hardy, a junior studying art illustration, said Fandomonium at BYU-I has been occurring for a while now, and she is very excited to see how far it has come since she attended two years ago.

“I’m looking forward to it, and I can’t wait to see how they have improved it,” Hardy said.

Katrina Kiesow, a sophomore studying general studies, said many students come dressed up as one of their favorite characters from a fandom. She said this is called cosplaying.

“You can expect a lot of people in costumes at this event,” Hardy said. “There is also a costume contest that you can take part in as well.”

Hardy said there are three major fandoms others gravitate towards for this event; Star Wars, Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings. She said two years ago she dressed up as Padme from Star Wars.

“One year, there was an R2D2 going around,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the R2D2 costume was very realistic and did well in the costume contest.

Kiesow said it is not required to wear a costume and not everyone does.

“Some people dress up and some people don’t,” Kiesow said. “I usually choose not to.”

Kiesow said it is not only about dressing up as your favorite character, but also about meeting other people with similar interests as you.

“I’m actually very excited to meet people that have similar interests as I do,” Kiesow said. “Being in a Mormon community, it’s so hard to find someone that is interested in the things that you are interested in.”

Hardy said she is also excited for the social atmosphere of the event.

“It’s always just fun to go and socialize,” Hardy said.

Kiesow said she is also excited for the vendors that show off their work.

“The mainly have vendors, but the vendors don’t sell anything,” Kiesow said. “They show pieces of their artwork and creations.”

Hardy said this event is similar to another really popular event; comic-con.

“This event is similar to a small regional comic-con, but has some minor differences,” Hardy said.

Kiesow said she encourages those who are interested in different fandoms to come to this event because it is a cool experience.

“It’s really fun, and I really love it,” Kiesow said.