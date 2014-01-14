Students given options for textbooks

Textbooks are an aspect of the college learning experience. There are two main options for students to purchase them in Rexburg: BookViking and the BYU-Idaho University Store.

The BYU-I University Store is located in the Manwaring Center room 142.

According to the University Store’s website, they offer apparel, memorabilia, technology, books for recreational reading and textbooks for school.

BookViking is located at 155 W. Main Street #5. According to their website, it was started in 2007 by a gro of BYU-I students that bought books online and has now become a place where students can go and get the majority of the books they need for prices that are guaranteed to be cheaper than the University Store.

At the University Store, students have the options to either buy or rent used or new books.

The University Store offers students a way to shop for cheap textbooks.

According to their website, “Take advantage of our new textbook comparison tool. I-Compare will automatically pull prices from some of the most popular websites. I-Compare will also allow you to buy directly from the cheapest site.”

According to the University Stores website, students can either search for books manually on their website, or sign in with their BYU-I Net ID and have a list of their required books pulled .

“Students can reserve textbooks now,” Aryan Moarefdoust, a University Store employee said. “It’s great to be able to reserve your books online and then be able to come in, avoid all the lines and having to find the right edition, and just pick all the books that you need.”

Moarefdoust said that students have to log in, confirm that they want to reserve their books, and then bring in their confirmation number at the beginning of the next semester.

“BookViking is who I go to to get my books for classes,” said Bret Hellbusch, a junior studying political science. “I used to get my books from the University Store, but I switched over when I learned that books were cheaper at BookViking.”

Hellbusch said that knowing there is a place where he can buy or rent books for prices that are guaranteed cheaper than the University Store is great, and he would recommend BookViking to anyone.

“There have been a few times where BookViking hasn’t had the books I needed, though,” Hellbusch said. “You can find yourself not being able to find all the books at BookViking if you don’t go in early enough.”

According to their website, BookViking opens four days before the beginning of the semester in order to accommodate the needs of students. The earlier students come in, the more likely it will be for them to buy or rent the books they need.

“I prefer to buy my books instead of renting them,” said Zach Hoskin, a sophomore studying healthcare administration. “I like to know that the book is mine, and then also getting that cash back at the end of the semester just feels good.”

Hoskin said he uses BookViking instead of the University Store because it’s cheaper and because their buy back prices are usually higher.

“I’d rather rent books for less than buy books and sell them back,” Hellbusch said. “You usually don’t make enough back to justify buying books. I like renting because it allows for me to decide if it’s worth keeping, and if it is, then I’ll go ahead and buy it.”

According to their website, if you want to buy a book that you rented from BookViking, students have to pay the difference between the renting and buying price.

They rent all books between $10 and $70 dollars.

“Regardless of whether you get your books from BookViking or the University Store, we’re ser lucky with prices,” Hoskin said. “I have friends that go to other schools that pay what we pay for tuition on books. We’ve got it good, and a lot of people take that for granted.”